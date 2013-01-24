The charging base charges the iron in less than 6 seconds

The compact Smart charging base enables a powerful cordless steam performance. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the compact Smart charging base while you rearrange the garment. To ensure constant steam performance the Smart charging base will indicate with a yellow light that the iron needs to be recharged; it also ensures that the iron gets fully charged in less than 6 seconds. The blue light indicates that the iron is ready to use.