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s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

Discontinued

Support

s-bagVacuum cleaner bags

FC8019/01

s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips and Electrolux (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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