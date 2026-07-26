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Vacuum Cleaner and Mop accessories
All series
s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags
Discontinued
Support
FC8019/01
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s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips and Electrolux (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.
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