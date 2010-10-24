Home
Car active subwoofer

CSM1000/00
  Rich bass on the go
    Car active subwoofer

    CSM1000/00

    Rich bass on the go

    Feel the rich bass coming from the Philips In-car subwoofer CSM1000. Place it anywhere in your car - it is so slim it fits under the seat. The built-in amplifier generates 85 W RMS power while specially tuned filters produce dramatic sound. See all benefits

    Car active subwoofer

    Rich bass on the go

    Rich bass on the go

    Car active subwoofer

    Rich bass on the go

    Feel the rich bass coming from the Philips In-car subwoofer CSM1000. Place it anywhere in your car - it is so slim it fits under the seat. The built-in amplifier generates 85 W RMS power while specially tuned filters produce dramatic sound. See all benefits

      Rich bass on the go

      • 20.3 cm (8")
      • 550 W Peak
      Fibre-composite cone delivers sound with lowest distortion

      High level input for connection to audio signal source

      Speaker level input allows the direct input of signal from head unit to amplifier, even if no RCA output jack is present in the head unit. Thus the amplifier is also compatible with non-Philips car head units for better and more powerful music enjoyment.

      Aluminium heat sink boosts heat flow and prevents overheating

      Low-distortion amplifier for original sound reproduction

      MOSFET power supply for optimum energy efficiency

      Multiple protection mechanism for power disruptions

      Built-in amplifier to ensure best matched sound quality

      The amplifier is built into the subwoofer unit using an internal connection circuit so no additional wiring between the subwoofer and amplifier is needed. The unit's acoustics have also been specially tuned to produce dramatic sound. The bass is deep and rigid while the amplifier is perfectly matched to deliver the ideal power level.

      Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

      Slim design for placement under the seat

      The subwoofer and amplifier are combined in a small, sealed space so you can place the unit anywhere you like in the car - in the boot or even under the seat. Although it is small, the unit still delivers tight, powerful and rich bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS) at 4 ohm
        85 W
        Output power (MAX)
        550 W
        Class
        AB
        No. of channels
        1
        Total harmonic distortion
        0.08%
        Signal to noise ratio
        >100 dB
        Frequency response
        30-135  Hz
        Impedance
        4 Ohm
        S/N ratio (1 W/4 ohm)
        > 80 dB

      • Connectivity

        Line level input (RCA)
        1 set
        High level input
        1 set

      • Loudspeakers

        Number of Loudspeakers
        1
        Speaker type
        Subwoofer

      • Woofer

        Diaphragm
        Cone
        Diaphragm material
        Fibre-composite
        Magnet
        Ferrite
        Surround
        Rubber

      • Sound Enhancement

        Low-pass filter
        -12 dB/oct
        Low-pass filter range
        80-180 Hz

      • Power management

        Power supply
        12 V DC

      • Accessories

        Cables
        High level input connector with power cables
        Quick start guide
        English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        350  mm
        Product height
        80  mm
        Product width
        240  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

