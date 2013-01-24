Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
- RS232 cable
- Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4601)
- Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
Connect with your audience 24/7
With this high-brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being assured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.
Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.
Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Signage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content and schedule your playlist, and you are ready to play!
Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.
Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.
Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.
Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.
Monitors must show medical images consistently with high quality to achieve reliable interpretations. The rendering of medical Greyscale images on standard monitors is mostly inconsistent at best, making them unsuitable for use in a clinical environment. Philips clinical review displays with clinical D-image pre-set are factory-calibrated to give DICOM part 14 compatible Greyscale standard display performance. By using high-quality LCD panels with LED technology, Philips offers you consistent and reliable performance at an affordable price. Further info on http://medical.nema.org/
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
The Advanced Colour Calibration kit controls the luminance of the backlight, standardises the gamma curve and calibrates the greyscale of your display network. Whether you have an impressive video wall, a catchy mosaic layout, a menu board installation or a control room, each display can be adjusted to the same colour values. With this optional kit you can ensure consistent colour performance over all displays in your network.
Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight, yet still brighter than average, optimising the viewing experience.
Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology, which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in portrait mode. IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, particularly suitable for professional video wall and menu board applications, which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Convenience
Power
Operating conditions
Sound
Multimedia Applications
Accessories
Miscellaneous