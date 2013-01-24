Projects a high brightness picture even in daylight

Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 1500-nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal-clear images for almost all locations where ambient brightness is an issue. However, it is vital to make sure that the display is thermally conditioned in an air-conditioned enclosure for such installations. Please see instruction book for details on environmental operating conditions.