In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor

B120/10
1 award
    The Philips In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor lets you watch and listen to your baby from your iPhone/iPad. Watch in crystal clear HD quality, and with night vision you can even watch your baby in the dark. See all benefits

      Watch from anywhere on your iPhone/iPad

      • Watch from anywhere
      • Hear & speak
      • Night vision
      • For iPhone, iPad
      Video encrypted for secure connection

      Video encrypted for secure connection

      The In.Sight wireless monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. The In.Sight wireless monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection, providing you with a highly secure connection each time you look at your loved ones.

      HD video quality for crystal clear viewing

      HD video quality for crystal clear viewing

      In.Sight wireless HD baby monitors allow you to watch your baby in vivid detail. View videos in high-definition 720p quality. The "720" refers to the number of horizontal lines of resolution on the screen. The "p" stands for progressive scan or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. With 720p resolution, videos are sharper and more true to life.

      Parents talk to baby via iPhone/iPad

      Parents talk to baby via iPhone/iPad

      With the In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor, you can talk to your baby any time you want. Simply press "talk" on your iPhone or iPad and sing her a nursery rhyme. Watch as she falls asleep to your soothing voice.

      Night vision mode to see baby clearly in the dark

      Night vision mode to see baby clearly in the dark

      Night vision mode allows you to see your baby's lovely face in the dark. Infrared light goes on for the monitor to capture clear black-and-white video when it is dark. Night vision mode switches on and off automatically, or you can adjust it manually.

      Watch your baby on your iPhone via Wi-Fi/3G/4G LTE

      Watch your baby on your iPhone via Wi-Fi/3G/4G LTE

      In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor allows you to watch your baby on your iPhone or iPad wherever you are. Once you have downloaded the free Apple App and set up your In.Sight wireless baby monitor, you can access the video stream from your iPhone or iPad anywhere on Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G LTE networks. There's no limit to where and how you view your loved ones.

      Hear your baby continuously even when phone is locked

      The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor streams audio continuously, even when your iPhone or iPad is locked or when you are docking or charging your iPhone or iPad.

      Easy set-up of Wi-Fi baby monitor via QR code

      Set-up is simple with the app. The app will generate a QR code for your home Wi-Fi settings. With the QR code, the monitor will automatically pair with your Wi-Fi network, easily and instantly.

      Parents to share monitors

      Share monitors with your spouse, family, friends and even your baby sitters. The app lets you share each monitor with two other users so that they also have access to live videos and sound via their smartphones. You can even upgrade the app to share the monitor with up to 10 users.

      Phone alerts when monitor detects noise/motion

      It's impossible to predict when something might happen to your baby. The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor keeps watching with adjustable noise and motion detection. You will be alerted any time noise or motion is detected. Automatically receive push notifications on your iPhone or iPad when the monitor detects motion or noise.

      Real-time monitoring with temperature and humidity sensor

      Temperature and humidity sensors on the In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor show temperature and humidity levels on your iPhone or iPad. The humidity sensor measures the humidity level, detecting dry air that may irritate baby's throat, for instance. The app will even alert you when the temperature is too high/low.

      PVC-BFR-free power cables and monitor

      The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor is free from brominated flame retardant (BFR) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). It adheres to the stringent safety standards for infant utensils and is absolutely baby-proof, safe and eco-friendly.

      Wi-Fi baby monitor for placement anywhere in your home

      Have ultimate peace of mind with the In.Sight wireless baby monitor. It connects to Wi-Fi 802.11 bgn networks. Place the monitor in your baby's room and you can watch and hear your baby directly from your iPhone or iPad wherever you are.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lens and Sensor

        Sensor
        720p HD video image sensor
        Aperture
        F2.8
        Digital zoom
        2 x digital
        Focus mode
        Fixed
        Ambient light sensor
        Yes, day/night mode
        Night mode
        Infra-Red
        IR control
        via App
        IR range
        4 metres

      • Video Quality

        HD/VGA/QVGA streaming
        Yes
        Resolution
        HD (1280 x 720p) at 30 fps
        Formats
        H.264 video compression
        White Balance
        Automatic white balance
        Exposure
        Automatic exposure control

      • Features

        Wi-Fi
        802.11 a/b/n
        Motion detection
        Yes
        Noise detection
        Yes
        Direction adjustable base
        Yes
        LED indicator
        Yes
        Reset button
        Yes
        Screw holes
        Yes, 1
        Temperature measurement
        -10 – 50°C
        Humidity measurement
        20 – 90%

      • Software

        Installation
        via App
        Automatic App update
        Yes
        Web browser support
        Yes
        System supported
        iOS4.3 or above
        iPad compatibility
        • iPad 2
        • New iPad
        • iPad with Retina display
        • iPad mini
        iPhone compatibility
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        iPod compatibility
        iPod Touch 4th generation and up

      • Accessories included

        Extra wall mount
        Yes
        USB power adapter
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes, 2.5 m
        Screws/wall anchors
        1
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Input and Output

        Audio
        • 2-way
        • parent talk back
        Microphone
        • Highly sensitive
        • Mono
        Built-in speaker
        Yes
        USB
        Mini-USB port

      • Minimum Requirements

        Windows
        • Windows 7
        • Internet Explorer 9.0
        • Chrome 20.0
        • Firefox
        MAC
        • MACINTOSH 10.6
        • Safari 5.1.7
        • Chrome 21.0
        • Firefox

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Height
        160  mm
        Packaging Width
        158  mm
        Packaging Depth
        70  mm
        Product height
        104  mm
        Product width
        66.2  mm
        Product depth
        66.2  mm

          Awards

          • Viewing live video over your home Wi-Fi network using the In.Sight wireless home monitor is free and unrestricted. Viewing live video remotely (either over an external Wi-Fi network or 3G network) is also free for unlimited sessions, but subject to a limit of 5 minutes per session.
          • Longer remote viewing session times and other premium features are available for purchase from the App. These conditions are subject to change.

