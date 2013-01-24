Home
CD Soundmachine

AZB798T/12
    -{discount-value}

    The Philips Portable CD Soundmachine is an all-in-one powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music from different sources — Bluetooth, USB, CD, cassette tape, DAB+ and FM radio. See all benefits

      Powerful portable sound

      with 12 W RMS total output power

      • Bluetooth
      • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
      • Tape
      • 12 W
      Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

      Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Handy remote control for extra convenience

      Handy remote control for extra convenience

      With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

      Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

      Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      DAB+, DAB and FM for full radio experience

      DAB+/DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB+ or DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/reverse
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/programme
        Cassette deck technology
        mechanical
        Number of decks
        1
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast reverse/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • programme play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5 mm)
        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning
        DAB/DAB+
        • Info display
        • Menu
        • Smart scan

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost 2 steps
        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        12 W

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        2-way bass reflex speaker
        Speaker grille finishing
        metal

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LCD display with backlight
        Loader type
        top

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        6 x LR20 for main set (not included), 1 x AAA for RC (included)
        Power type
        220–240 V

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet
        User Manual
        Yes
        Power cord
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        435 x 270 x 170  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        468 x 198 x 310 mm
        Product weight
        3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        4  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Warranty certificate
      • Remote Control
      • User manual

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.

