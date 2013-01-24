Search terms
Use wet, protects skin
Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Use wet, protects skin
Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits
The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you have finished, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.
ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close yet comfortable shave.
Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.
An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have up to 45 minutes of shaving time - that's around 14 shaves - after 8 hours of charging.
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service