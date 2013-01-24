Home
AquaTouch

wet & dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

    AquaTouch wet & dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

    Use wet, protects skin

    Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

    Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

      • ComfortCut blade system
      • 4-direction flex heads
      • 40 min cordless use/8 hr charge
      The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you have finished, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

      ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close yet comfortable shave.

      Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have up to 45 minutes of shaving time - that's around 14 shaves - after 8 hours of charging.

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        Dynamic Contour Response
        SkinComfort
        • SkinProtection System
        • Aquatec Wet and Dry

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 LED indicator
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        Wet and Dry
        Yes
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Design

        Handle
        • Easy grip
        • Rubber grip

      • Power

        Run time
        40+ minutes
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        Replacement heads
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

