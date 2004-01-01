Search terms

      Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

      Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      SoundAvia for impressive room-filling sound

      SoundAvia for impressive room-filling sound

      Designed to satisfy the most demanding music aficionados, SoundAvia will fill your room with impressive audio quality from a compact device. Full range front-firing speaker drivers and back-firing bass pipes optimise the sound balance, while the slightly curved baffle design elegantly broadens the optimal listening area.

      Stream music with AirPlay wireless technology

      Stream music with AirPlay wireless technology

      AirPlay lets you stream your entire iTunes music collection to your Fidelio docking stations. It plays wirelessly from the iTunes program on your computer, iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to any AirPlay-enabled speaker in your home. All you have to do is ensure your speakers are connected to your Wi-Fi network. AirPlay also lets you play simultaneously on every speaker in every room. Make your favourite tunes follow you into whichever room you go.

