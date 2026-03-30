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  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe

Xenon VisionXenon car headlight bulb

42406VIC1

Feel safe, drive safe
Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the colour of the unchanged one thanks to its new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and it's economical too!
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Ideal for replacement

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: D4R

  • 42 V, 35 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

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