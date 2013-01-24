Search terms
Feel safe, ride safe
For maximum performance and safety, Philips X-tremeVision moto bulbs are engineered with state-of-the-art technology to offer up to 130% more brightness for riders who need to see farther. See all benefits
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you.
Thanks to improved filament geometry and the use of unique gas compositions the X-tremeVision moto headlamps project up to 130% brighter light on the road.
Philips X-tremeVision moto bulbs are designed with state-of-the-art technology. The bulbs are filled with a unique gas composition that reduces the deterioration of the lamp's filament, which improves its durability and therefore optimises the lamp's lifetime.
Based on state-of-the-art technology in filament design and optimised geometry, X-tremeVision moto lamps are engineered for high performance. The bright white light is projected where it matters the most on the road ahead of you. This will help you to see farther and to react faster if someone from the side steps or drives suddenly into your lane.
Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality materials and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
For over 100 years, Philips bulbs have been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
