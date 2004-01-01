22AV2226A/00
Premium Hygienic Remote Control
Remote control with push-to-talk function for using Google Assistant on Android-powered Philips Professional TVs. Dedicated buttons provide faster access to more content. Anti-microbial plastic and a cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The choice of anti-microbial material combined with a cavity-free design makes this hygienic remote control easily cleanable and free from germs.
Free your staff from additional workload doing in-room interventions to change batteries. 2 AA alkaline batteries ensure very long battery life, up to 5 years.
A dedicated Netflix button provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.
A dedicated YouTube button brings a world of entertainment to the big screen in a single push.
A dedicated Cast button makes streaming content from external devices faster. Simply press to activate the connection info screen in order to stream from any Cast enabled laptop, tablet, phone or desktop
Control your TV with your voice at a push of a button. Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do and even spoken translations in an instant. Just use the dedicated button on the remote and talk to the built-in microphone.
Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.
When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen, allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.
The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.
Battery
Dimensions
