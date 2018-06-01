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  • Energy Label Europe E
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Discontinued

LCD monitor

226E9QSB/01

Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

This stylish Brilliance monitor gives you the best view without boundaries. The wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. It is flicker free, reducing eye fatigue after long use.

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Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

  • E Line

  • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.