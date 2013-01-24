Eco-friendly materials meet major international standards

"Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models, we use up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures a substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with a CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, and has been eliminated completely in monitors with an LED backlight.