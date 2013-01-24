Home
LCD monitor

226E9QSB/01
  • Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
    LCD monitor

    226E9QSB/01

    Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

    This stylish Brilliance monitor gives you the best view without boundaries. The wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. It is flicker free, reducing eye fatigue after long use. See all benefits

      • E Line
      • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

      Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

      The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

      Eco-friendly materials meet major international standards

      "Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models, we use up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures a substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with a CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, and has been eliminated completely in monitors with an LED backlight.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        21.5 inch/54.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        476.06 (H) x 267.79 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Pixel Density
        102 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.248 x 0.248 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage Lite
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/50–76 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • 4:3/Wide
        • Input
        • SmartImage Lite
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (75 x 75 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        15.60 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        490 x 385 x 190  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        490 x 297 x 35  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        565 x 434 x 153  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        2.50  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        1.94  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.03  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        • WEEE
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • CU-EAC
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • VCCI
        • RCM
        • CECP
        • BSMI
        • PSB
        • MEPS
        • EPA
        • cETLus
        • UKRAINIAN

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black / Silver
        Finish
        Glossy

      • What's in the box?

        Monitor with stand
        Yes
        Cables
        D-Sub cable, Power cable
        User Documentation
        Yes

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

