Discontinued
12342RVS2
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 2
12 V, 60/55 W
When driving at night you need the very best visibility. The further you can see clearly, the faster you can react to whatever appears on the road. Philips RacingVision headlamps boost your visibility with up to 150% more brightness. You'll recognise obstacles in your way earlier than with other, less powerful halogen bulbs. So you get to enjoy a safer, more pleasant journey.
With better, brighter lights you're able to perform better on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13-bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision chrome coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips RacingVision headlights set a new standard in automotive lighting. Engineered for performance and visibility, these headlights allow for a more relaxed, controlled and fun driving experience.
Sporting drivers expect more performance from their cars. Bringing up to 150% more brightness on the road, Philips RacingVision bulbs are homologated to provide you with a fun experience both on the road and off-road.