CrystalVision ultra

Motorcycle headlights

12342CVUBW
    Philips CrystalVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits

    Philips CrystalVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits

    Philips CrystalVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits

      Ride with style

      Bright white light

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12V, 60/55W
      • More style
      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you.

      Bright white light for a stylish xenon look

      CrystalVision ultra moto is a unique halogen lamp that offers a bright white light. High-tech and efficient to differentiate and personalise your motorcycle, with better visibility and comfort.

      Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality materials and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      The favoured choice of major motorcycle manufacturers

      For over 100 years, Philips bulbs have been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        BW
        EAN1
        8711500221483
        EAN3
        8711500221490

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        Up to 3700 K

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More style

      • Product description

        Range
        CrystalVision ultra Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Type
        H4
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Designation
        12342CVUBW
        Base
        P43t-38

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        35/35  W

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342CVUBW
        Ordering code
        22148330

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece [kg]
        0.462
        Height [cm]
        13
        Length [cm]
        25.5
        Width [cm]
        19

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece [g]
        33.6
        Height [cm]
        12.9
        Length [cm]
        9.5
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Net weight per piece [g]
        21.2
        Pack Quantity
        1
        Width [cm]
        4.9

