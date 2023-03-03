Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [˜R5W/R10W] for your rear tail lights. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly.

Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing, whether it's reversing, manoeuvring, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signalling lights give you the performance you need: as rear lights, they give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.
The Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signalling light where you need it (whether that's reversing, stopping or signalling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.
You want bright and stylish lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours, up to 3 times the lifespan of conventional R5W or R10W signalling bulbs (Philips R5W 12 V or R10W 12 V). Replacing your conventional R5W or R10W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you don't need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.
Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.
