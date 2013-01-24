The 5 o’clock shadow beard really made its mark in the mid-eighties, thanks to people like George Michael and Don Johnson from Miami Vice. Back then the 5 o'clock shadow beard was called “designer stubble” and like dancing in the movie Footloose, the beard was even banned by some companies for being too edgy. But while big bleached hair and tiny day-glo shorts are a thing of the past, this beard style is back and better than ever.

