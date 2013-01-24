Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
face stylers background image

Explore the tools for the sharpest styles  

The tools for every look

Facial stylers & multigroomers

  • Beard trimmers
     

    Beard trimmers


    Precision trimming for details




    From 0.4mm precision settings for perfect stubbles

    Dual-sided trimmer

    Up to 60 mins run time - corded & cordless use

    100% waterproof

    With world's first laser guide

    *on selected models

  • Multigroomers
     

    Multigroomers


    All-in-one HEAD-TO-TOE




    Up to 6 styling attachments & 4 adjustable combs

    Self-sharpening blades

    Up to 50 mins of cordless use

    100% waterproof

    With Turbo power


    *on selected models

  • Detail and nose trimmers
     

    Detail and nose trimmers


    No pulling guaranteed




    Up to 4 integrated length settings

    Self-sharpening blades

    AA battery operated


    100% waterproof

    Ideal angle for easier reach


    *on selected models

*Suggested retail price
**Specifications shown are not applicable to all products within each range.

More Facial stylers & multigroomers

Keep your facial shaver in style

Shaving head cleaning spray

Shaving head cleaning spray

View product

    Style guides from the Experience Centre  

    Stiletto Beard
    Stiletto beard
    Short Beard
    Short beard
    Van Dyke
    Van Dyke
    Scruffy Beard
    Scruffy beard

    Like us on facebook

    Like us on Facebook

    For all the latest news from Philips and top tips on looking your best

     

    Visit Facebook

    Visit our Youtube Channel

    Face Shaver 9000 Youtube Video

    Follow us on Twitter

    Explore the rest of our range

    Face shavers

    Face Stylers
    All face shavers

    Hair clippers

    Hair clippers
    All hair clippers

    Body groomers

    Body groomers
    All body groomers