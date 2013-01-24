Download the NutriU-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
Search terms
Download the NutriU-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
Explore hundreds of recipes for frying, baking, roasting & grilling
Search by cuisine, prep time, meal type and more
Get recommendations to suit your taste and diet.
Don’t have a Philips Airfryer yet? You can make almost any meal – from fried chicken and chips to bread and brownies – with less fat, less time and less mess.
Get your own Airfryer today and use it with the NutriU recipe app to create delicious dishes in an easy, healthy way.