Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes

Want to make the most of your Philips Airfryer? Then you need the NutriU-app. The recipe app loaded with the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations. Search hundreds of Airfryer recipes in the recipe finder, share your culinary creations and get ideas and inspiration from our community.

 

Download the NutriU-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
2000+

Recipes

4.5/5

Ratings & Reviews

670K

Downloads

Questions & Answers

How do I download the NutriU-app?
You can download the NutriU-app both on the Apple App Store and Google Play Apps. Simply click on the links above or open the relevant app store program on your device and search for NutriU.
What kind of recipes can I find in the NutriU-app?
The NutriU app contains hundreds of recipes for frying, baking, roasting and grilling. From fried chicken and chips to bread and brownies, you can find recipes to suit any taste and diet.
Can I upload new recipes to NutriU-app?
Yes! If you cook up a tasty Airfryer recipe, you can save and upload it to your very own cookbook on the NutriU-app. Now, store all your favourite recipes in one handy location.
Can I share my recipes with other NutriU-app users?
Following and sharing content with other chefs is only available in the Netherlands, Germany,Austria, Switzerland & Middle east at this time. You can still enjoy the full app functionality, including saving favourite recipes and creating your own recipes, in all other markets.
Is NutriU app active in my country?
NutriU app is currently active in 17 countries: Switzerland, Singapore, Belgium, New Zealand, Finland, Denmark, Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Poland, South Africa.

