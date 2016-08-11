Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts.
The Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 250% brighter*, whiter light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles.
Made available in aftermarket with Ultinon Pro9000, exclusively used by Lumileds in aftermarket.
Standard halogens
Ultinon Essential LED
Ultinon Pro5000 LED
Ultinon Pro9000 LED
Brightness
Standard
Extra brightness
Up to 160%*
Up to 250%*
Light colour
Up to 3,200 K
Up to 6,500 K
Up to 5,800 K
Up to 5,800 K
Lifetime
Up to 600 hours
Up to 1,500 hours
Up to 3,000 hours
Up to 5,000 hours
Warranty
2 years
2 years +1 extended warranty**
2 years +3 extended warranty**
Available in
[≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11], [≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2],[≈HB3/HB4]
[≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11],[≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2], [≈HB3/HB4]
[≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11],[≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2], [≈HB3/HB4]
The lamps are not permitted to use on public roads.
*Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs. Up to +200% for Ultinon Pro9000 HL [H1] and [H3] types.
**For extended warranty (+1 year/ +3 years) of your Philips headlight bulbs, please contact our call center to register them.
Discover how the Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs with its latest technology.
The exciting new Philips LED ranges push the boundaries of light once again, performing at automotive OEM level.
The superior beam performance of the Philips Ultinon Pro9000 LED helps you identify dangerous situations faster and stay in perfect control of your vehicle – whatever road conditions you're facing.
