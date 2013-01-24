Avoid cooking a large amount of snacks or too much food at one time. Smaller portions are air-fried more evenly.
A good way to ensure this is to cover the bottom of your Airfryer basket with just one layer of snacks.
If you find that the food or snacks prepared in your Philips Airfryer are not as expected (such as crispy and brown), there could be several reasons. Try the following tips and tricks.
If you are preparing homemade fries, please follow these steps:
Peel the potatoes and cut them into sticks.
Soak the potato sticks in a bowl of water for at least 30 minutes, take them out and dry them with kitchen paper.
Pour half a tablespoon of olive oil into a bowl, put the sticks in the bowl and mix until the sticks are coated with oil.
Remove the sticks from the bowl with your fingers or a kitchen utensil so that excess oil stays behind in the bowl. Put the sticks in the basket.
Fry the potato sticks at 180°C (350°F) and shake the basket halfway through the hot air frying process. Shake 2-3 times during the air frying process for a more even result. If the above solution did not help to solve your problem, please contact our Customer Care team.
For optimal results with the Airfryer, you should use oven-ready products. Oven-ready snacks become golden brown and crispy when prepared in the Airfryer.
Please choose the right temperature: Most snacks need to be prepared at 200°C (400°F), except for pastry-based snacks. Pastry-based snacks should be airfried at 180°C (350°F).
Most snacks need the preparation time indicated for the oven to become fully cooked. Preparation times for the deep fat fryer are shorter and will not lead to a well-cooked result. Most snacks need between 6 and 10 minutes to cook. Add a few extra minutes if the food is not crispy enough.
Shake the basket halfway through the preparation process if the ingredients touch each other.
Shake 2-3 times if you prepare larger amounts of food for a more even result.
When you make home-made breaded snacks, do not forget to mix oil into the bread crumbs.
Also, use low-fat snack varieties where possible. It will be difficult to get a crispy end result with snacks that have a high fat percentage.
Please follow these tips: