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Headphones
All series
Headphones with mic
Discontinued
TAUE101BK/00
14.2 mm drivers/open-back
Ear bud
Quality 14.2 mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and a snug fit for everyone.
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