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  • Bass Sound
  • Bass Sound
  • Bass Sound
  • Bass Sound
  • Bass Sound
  • Bass Sound

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

TAUE101BK/00

Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.
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for enhanced sound

Bass Sound

  • 14.2 mm drivers/open-back

  • Ear bud

14.2 mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

14.2 mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

Quality 14.2 mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

Designed to comfortably fit the shape of your ear

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and a snug fit for everyone.

This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal

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