LED Bike lights

Saferide

SRRBLGBLX1
  • Be seen Be seen Be seen
    Be seen thanks to our unique Lightring technology. Our Saferide LED Bicycle rear light battery driven offers a distinctive light signature. It will signal your presence on the road to other users and improve your safety on the road. See all benefits

      Be seen

      Outstanding 220° visibility for maximum safety

      • Lightring
      • Battery driven
      Splashproof plastic housing: IP63

      Splashproof plastic housing: IP63

      As well as resisting knocks, the case is water resistant, and conforms to IP63.

      Long-Life LED technology

      Long-Life LED technology

      The Philips long-life LED technology requires no maintenance and will provide you a very intense light for optimum vision and fatigue-free work.

      220° side visibility

      220° side visibility

      Be seen earlier thanks to the Lightring technology. Light is indirectly diffused through a glowing ring at a wide angle. The 220° side visibility will ensure you have a safe ride.

      Can be mounted on all tubes up to 38 mm

      Can be mounted on all tubes up to 38 mm

      By utilising the seat post holder accessory, the rear light can also be fitted on all tubes up to 38 mm.

      Technical Specifications

      • Maximum visibility

        City
        LightRing

      • Ease of use

        Application
        • Day
        • Night
        Easy installation
        Yes
        Long life LED technology
        Yes

      • Certification

        German certification
        StVZO certification

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

