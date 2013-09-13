Search terms
Be seen
Be seen thanks to our unique Lightring technology. Our Saferide LED Bicycle rear light battery driven offers a distinctive light signature. It will signal your presence on the road to other users and improve your safety on the road. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Be seen
Be seen thanks to our unique Lightring technology. Our Saferide LED Bicycle rear light battery driven offers a distinctive light signature. It will signal your presence on the road to other users and improve your safety on the road. See all benefits
Be seen
Be seen thanks to our unique Lightring technology. Our Saferide LED Bicycle rear light battery driven offers a distinctive light signature. It will signal your presence on the road to other users and improve your safety on the road. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Be seen
Be seen thanks to our unique Lightring technology. Our Saferide LED Bicycle rear light battery driven offers a distinctive light signature. It will signal your presence on the road to other users and improve your safety on the road. See all benefits
As well as resisting knocks, the case is water resistant, and conforms to IP63.
The Philips long-life LED technology requires no maintenance and will provide you a very intense light for optimum vision and fatigue-free work.
Be seen earlier thanks to the Lightring technology. Light is indirectly diffused through a glowing ring at a wide angle. The 220° side visibility will ensure you have a safe ride.
By utilising the seat post holder accessory, the rear light can also be fitted on all tubes up to 38 mm.
Maximum visibility
Ease of use
Certification
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.