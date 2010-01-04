Search terms

    Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. Thanks to the ergonomic design, backlit buttons and soft touch finishing, this remote is easy to use and fits perfectly in your hand See all benefits

      Quick and Easy Setup

      • 4 in 1
      • backlit button
      SimpleSetup is an exclusive feature of Philips

      SimpleSetup is an exclusive feature of Philips

      Setup your universal remote control fast and easily thanks to the innovative SimpleSetup feature which only requires 3 simple steps: 1. Look up the brand code for your device and enter it into the remote 2. Press the on/off button until your device goes off 3. Check that all keys are working. Ready!

      Certified Green Product: Strong commitment to sustainability

      Certified Green Product: Strong commitment to sustainability

      Certified by Royal Philips Electronics as a Green Product. Green Product means performance of the device is at least 10% better than main competitors on very important sustainability issues (e.g. energy efficiency, product weight, lifecycle management, etc.).

      Natural fit and comfortable to hold

      The remote shape fits perfectly in your hand for natural, balanced operation. It looks great too!

      URC support service via dedicated website

      Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

      Big buttons increase operability and readability

      Big buttons are larger size buttons on a remote to help read the label better. Additionally, pressing the button becomes more convenient, as the size has increased by 2 mm compared to the standard button remote size.

      Operate remote in the dark with partially backlit buttons

      Convenient backlit buttons make it easy to use the remote even in the dark.

      The soft-coated back ensures a smooth grip and is anti-slip.

      The back of the remote is soft-coated, giving it an overall smooth grip. This special coating is also anti-slip.

      Remote can learn new devices for ease of use

      Learning ability of new/unknown functions from original remote to your Philips Universal Remote Control ensures future proofness.

      Compatible with more than 1200 brands

      Full compatibility with over 1200 brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        30  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Width
        25.3  cm
        Gross weight
        2.32  kg
        Height
        18.6  cm
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 49294 3
        Net weight
        0.636  kg
        Tare weight
        1.684  kg

      • Convenience

        Shock proof
        Yes
        Number of keys
        49
        Regulatory approvals
        CE Mark
        Language support
        EN/RU/CS/EL/PL/HU/SK/RO/HR/BG/SL/UK
        Pre-programmed for Philips
        Yes
        Supported devices
        • Blu-ray player
        • CABLE
        • DVB-T
        • DVD
        • DVDR-HDD combo
        • SAT
        • TV
        • VCR

      • Power

        Batteries included
        Yes
        Battery type
        AAA
        Battery lifetime
        12 months
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        27.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Display
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        14.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 49294 6
        Gross weight
        0.3  kg
        Net weight
        0.106  kg
        Tare weight
        0.194  kg

      • Infrared Capabilities

        Operating distance
        33 ft (10 m)
        Transmitting LEDs
        1
        Universal IR code database
        Yes
        Number of brands in database
        Over 1200
        Carrier frequency range
        24–55 kHz
        Transmission angle
        45  degree

      • Setup

        Setup Method
        SimpleSetup

