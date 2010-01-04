Quick and Easy Setup
Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. The ergonomic design, XL buttons and fluorescent glow buttons make it an easy-to-use remote, even in the dark. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Quick and Easy Setup
Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. The ergonomic design, XL buttons and fluorescent glow buttons make it an easy-to-use remote, even in the dark. See all benefits
Setup your universal remote control fast and easily thanks to the innovative SimpleSetup feature which only requires 3 simple steps: 1. Look up the brand code for your device and enter it into the remote 2. Press the on/off button until your device goes off 3. Check that all keys are working. Ready!
Certified by Royal Philips Electronics as a Green Product. Green Product means performance of the device is at least 10% better than main competitors on very important sustainability issues (e.g. energy efficiency, product weight, lifecycle management, etc.).
The remote shape fits perfectly in your hand for natural, balanced operation. It looks great too!
Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.
Big buttons are larger size buttons on a remote to help read the label better. Additionally, pressing the button becomes more convenient, as the size has increased by 2 mm compared to the standard button remote size.
The buttons of the remote are fluorescent, making them glow in the dark and enabling operation of the remote in the dark.
Full compatibility with over 1000 brands.
Convenience
Infrared Capabilities
Power
Packaging dimensions
Setup
Outer Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.