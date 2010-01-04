Search terms

Perfect replacement

Universal remote control

SRP4004/53
    Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. The ergonomic design, XL buttons and fluorescent glow buttons make it an easy-to-use remote, even in the dark. See all benefits

    Experience a quick and easy setup with your Philips universal remote control with its innovative SimpleSetup. The ergonomic design, XL buttons and fluorescent glow buttons make it an easy-to-use remote, even in the dark. See all benefits

      SimpleSetup is an exclusive feature of Philips

      SimpleSetup is an exclusive feature of Philips

      Setup your universal remote control fast and easily thanks to the innovative SimpleSetup feature which only requires 3 simple steps: 1. Look up the brand code for your device and enter it into the remote 2. Press the on/off button until your device goes off 3. Check that all keys are working. Ready!

      Certified Green Product: Strong commitment to sustainability

      Certified Green Product: Strong commitment to sustainability

      Certified by Royal Philips Electronics as a Green Product. Green Product means performance of the device is at least 10% better than main competitors on very important sustainability issues (e.g. energy efficiency, product weight, lifecycle management, etc.).

      Natural fit and comfortable to hold

      The remote shape fits perfectly in your hand for natural, balanced operation. It looks great too!

      URC support service via dedicated website

      Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

      Big buttons increase operability and readability

      Big buttons are larger size buttons on a remote to help read the label better. Additionally, pressing the button becomes more convenient, as the size has increased by 2 mm compared to the standard button remote size.

      Operate the remote in the dark with fluorescent buttons

      The buttons of the remote are fluorescent, making them glow in the dark and enabling operation of the remote in the dark.

      Compatible with more than 1000 brands

      Full compatibility with over 1000 brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Language support
        EN/RU/CS/EL/PL/HU/SK/RO/HR/BG/SL/UK
        Number of keys
        45
        Pre-programmed for Philips
        Yes
        Regulatory approvals
        CE Mark
        Shock proof
        Yes
        Supported devices
        • Blu-ray player
        • CABLE
        • DVB-T
        • DVD
        • DVDR-HDD combo
        • SAT
        • TV
        • VCR

      • Infrared Capabilities

        Carrier frequency range
        24–55 kHz
        Number of brands in database
        Over 1000
        Operating distance
        33 ft (10 m)
        Transmission angle
        45  degree
        Transmitting LEDs
        1
        Universal IR code database
        Yes

      • Power

        Batteries included
        Yes
        Battery lifetime
        12 months
        Battery type
        AAA
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        27.5  cm
        Width
        14.5  cm
        Depth
        3.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.104  kg
        Gross weight
        0.228  kg
        Tare weight
        0.124  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 49291 5
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Card

      • Setup

        Setup Method
        SimpleSetup

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        29.9  cm
        Width
        16.9  cm
        Height
        19.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.624  kg
        Gross weight
        1.684  kg
        Tare weight
        1.06  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 49291 2
        Number of consumer packages
        6

