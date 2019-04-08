Designed for how you work
A comfortable mouse that adjusts to fit your palm and fits easily into your bag, this handy mouse companion has easy cable management and an optical sensor that lets it work on most surfaces. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
- 4 buttons
- USB Wired
- Optical Sensor
Unique, stylish design fits your cool style
With the slim design of the mouse, you are more likely to keep this with you for on-the-go productivity.
Simple plug-and-play wired USB connections
Buttons last millions of clicks for durability
Ambidextrous shape feels good in right or left hand
High-definition optical tracking for smooth control
Comfortable ergonomic mouse design feels great
Technical Specifications
-
OS/System Requirements
- System Requirements
-
Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later; Linux; Mac OS
-
Physical Dimensions
- Dimensions (L x W x H)
-
110.03 x 57.4 x 29.7 mm
- Weight
-
62.2 g
-
Technical specifications
- Buttons
-
4 buttons
- Coating Type
-
Matte
- Connectivity
-
USB 2.0 wired
- Design Type
-
Ergonomic design
- Driver Requirement
-
Driver-free
- Optical Sensor Precision
-
1000/1600 DPI, 2 levels adjustable DPI
- Product Type
-
Wired mouse
- Handed Type
-
Left- and right-handed
