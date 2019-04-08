Search terms

    200 Series Wired mouse

    SPK7204/01

    Designed for how you work

    A comfortable mouse that adjusts to fit your palm and fits easily into your bag, this handy mouse companion has easy cable management and an optical sensor that lets it work on most surfaces.

    200 Series Wired mouse

    • 4 buttons
    • USB Wired
    • Optical Sensor
    Unique, stylish design fits your cool style

    With the slim design of the mouse, you are more likely to keep this with you for on-the-go productivity.

    Simple plug-and-play wired USB connections

    Buttons last millions of clicks for durability

    Ambidextrous shape feels good in right or left hand

    High-definition optical tracking for smooth control

    Comfortable ergonomic mouse design feels great

    Technical Specifications

    • OS/System Requirements

      System Requirements
      Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later; Linux; Mac OS

    • Physical Dimensions

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      110.03 x 57.4 x 29.7 mm
      Weight
      62.2 g

    • Technical specifications

      Buttons
      4 buttons
      Coating Type
      Matte
      Connectivity
      USB 2.0 wired
      Design Type
      Ergonomic design
      Driver Requirement
      Driver-free
      Optical Sensor Precision
      1000/1600 DPI, 2 levels adjustable DPI
      Product Type
      Wired mouse
      Handed Type
      Left- and right-handed

