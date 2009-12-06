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Discontinued

Digital PhotoFrame

SPF1017/00

"...couldn't stop laughing that day!"

Keep your most memorable moments alive year round with Philips Photoframe. This compact frame is easy to use, has lots of storage memory and looks good in any home environment.

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"...couldn't stop laughing that day!"

  • 17.8 cm (7")

  • 16:10 frame ratio

imagen Pro for sharp, vibrant and natural skin colors

The unique Philips imagen enhancement technology automatically analyzes your photos to correct color and adjust for optimal contrast. imagen Pro is a more advanced image enhancement which includes the 3 essential elements from imagen to have more color accuracy, color depth and smart contrast. On top of these, imagen Pro offers enhanced skin color, sharper images and flicker-free photo viewing which is very important for still pictures.

Auto photo orientation to fit portrait or landscape modes

Automatic landscape/portrait recognition employs a sensor that recognizes PhotoFrame orientation and displays each photo in its proper mode.

Have fun with collages: display mutiple photos in one view

It's a slideshow effect to show photos in collage form that automatically and randomly compiles different photos together to avoid unattractive borders that may result from photos which are smaller than the screen size.

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