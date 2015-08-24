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Discontinued

Wireless noise cancelling headphones

SHB8850NC/27

Tune out the world, tune in to clear, natural soun

The SHB8850NC means no wires no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced SoundShield active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, and take control with smart touch sensing earpads.

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Tune out the world, tune in to clear, natural soun

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

Bluetooth 4.0 with built-in AAC

Bluetooth 4.0 with built-in AAC

Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0 in combination built-in AAC.

Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

Zero hiss to ensure uninterrupted enjoyment

Hiss is the electronic sound you might hear when you wear headphones with the ANC on but without any music playing. Our noise cancelling technology greatly minimizes hiss to ensure that your listening enjoyment is not interrupted by any unnecessary noise.

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  1. Actual results may vary