Discontinued
SHB8850NC/27
Tune out the world, tune in to clear, natural soun
The SHB8850NC means no wires no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced SoundShield active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, and take control with smart touch sensing earpads.
40mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0 in combination built-in AAC.
Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.
Hiss is the electronic sound you might hear when you wear headphones with the ANC on but without any music playing. Our noise cancelling technology greatly minimizes hiss to ensure that your listening enjoyment is not interrupted by any unnecessary noise.
Actual results may vary