Discontinued
SHB5900WT/00
Rich bass anywhere
The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.
Anti-slip flat cable ensures that your cord always stays tangle free.
Actual results may vary