Discontinued
SHB5900BK/00
Rich bass anywhere
The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC
Anti-slip flat cable ensures that your cord always stays tangle free.
With MusicChain™, you can easily share the tracks you are playing with a friend. Using Bluetooth® technology, a simple click on the MusicChain™ button on your headphones will pair them with other MusicChain™-enabled headphones.
Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.
Actual results may vary