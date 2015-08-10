Discontinued
SHB5900PP/00
Rich bass anywhere
The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
Actual results may vary