Discontinued
SHB5900PK/00
Rich bass anywhere
The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.
8mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC
With MusicChain™, you can easily share the tracks you are playing with a friend. Using Bluetooth® technology, a simple click on the MusicChain™ button on your headphones will pair them with other MusicChain™-enabled headphones.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.
Actual results may vary