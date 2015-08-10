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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5900BL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
White
White

Rich bass anywhere

The compact SHB5900 Bluetooth® earphones delivers powerful drivers with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.

See all benefits

Wireless with great sound and perfect fit

Rich bass anywhere

  • 8mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • NFC

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.

Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

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