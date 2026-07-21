Discontinued
Can someone else hear my conversation via Philips BT headphones?
What are the differences between Bluetooth versions?
Can I use the Philips headphone for voice calls via PC?
What is a Bluetooth profile?
Should the Bluetooth version of my Philips headset and my phone match?
Can I use my Philips Bluetooth headphones with my TV?
I get small electrical static shock from my Philips earphones
Can I use the microphone with one device and receive audio from another one simultaneously?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
What is Bluetooth?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
How to improve sound from my Philips headphones?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair