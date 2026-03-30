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  • Fits little mouths and hands
  • Fits little mouths and hands
  • Fits little mouths and hands
  • Fits little mouths and hands
  • Fits little mouths and hands
  • Fits little mouths and hands

Discontinued

AventTeether Animal-Shaped Range

SCF894/01

Fits little mouths and hands
The Avent BPA-Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF894/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colourful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain.
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Teether that helps soothe teething pain

Fits little mouths and hands

  • Stage 3

  • Teether for back teeth

Easy to clean with warm water

Easy to clean with warm water

This teether is ergonomic for your baby to hold with round edges. This means it is also easy to clean and the shape doesn't allow your baby to get trapped easily. Just rinse with warm water and it is ready to use again!

Multiple textures cool and massage gums as back teeth emerge

Multiple textures cool and massage gums as back teeth emerge

This gel-filled teether can be cooled in a refrigerator to provide cool pressure to soothe your baby's teething pains. The different textures also give varying levels of pressure to suit your baby's liking.

Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA and Phthalate Free

Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA and Phthalate Free

BPA-free — following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

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