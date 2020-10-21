Discontinued
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SCF680/17
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
Should there be air bubbles in the bottle during feeding?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Why is the bottle not transparent?
Is this product recyclable?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What are Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair