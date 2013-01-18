Search terms

    This cap offers hygienic protection for Philips Avent Natural feeding bottles and No-Spill sipping cups. Only for use with the Natural sealing ring.

    Compatible Products

    • Bottle drinking

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types:
      SCF573

    • Replaceable parts

      Fit product types
      • SCF330 SCF400 SCF401 SCF402 SCF403
      • SCF404 SCF405 SCF406 SCF407 SCF408
      • SCF560 SCF561 SCF562
      • SCF563 SCF564 SCF565 SCF566 SCF573
      • SCF623 SCF625 SCF638 SCF660 SCF663
      • SCF666 SCF680 SCF683 SCF686 SCF810
      • SCF811 SCF812 SCF813 SCF814 SCF815
      • SCF816 SCF817 SCF818 SCF819 SCF821
      • SCY100 SCY103 SCY106 SCY701 SCY703
