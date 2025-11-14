ProductsSupport

Philips Avent

Feeding bottle sealing disc

CP1238

With these sealing discs, you can turn all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles into storage containers for milk.
Compatible products
Natural Response

Baby Bottle

SCY903/73

Natural Response

Natural Response Baby Bottle

SCY903/61

Natural Response

Natural Response Baby Bottle

SCY903/63

Natural Response

Trainer Cup

SCF263/61

Natural Response

Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, teat 0 months, 1 piece

SCY670/01

Natural Response

Bottle Air Free Vent 125ml, teat 0 months, 2 pieces

SCY670/02

Natural Response

Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, teat 1+ months, 1 piece

SCY673/01

Natural Response

Bottle Air Free Vent 260 ml, elephant deco

SCY673/81

Natural Response

Bottle Air Free Vent 260 ml, bear deco

SCY673/82

Natural Response

Bottle plastic 125ml, teat 0 months, 1 piece

SCY900/01

Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat

Replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Teat is not included.)

