    The Natural trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. The comfort grips help your baby hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple.

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are rubberised for a non-slip grip.

      The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

      The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

      Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

      The Philips Avent Natural bottles and teats are made of BPA free* material.

      Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

      Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Trainer cup with Flow 5 teat
        1 pcs

