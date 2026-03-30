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  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

Philips Avent Natural ResponseTrainer Cup

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Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
The Natural trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. The comfort grips help your baby hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

  • 1 cup

  • 5oz/150ml

  • 6m+

Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are rubberised for a non-slip grip.

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

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Disclaimers

  1. Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011