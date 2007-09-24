  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Portable Speaker System

SBA160/10
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy powerful and wide stereo sound from your Nokia phone with 2.5 mm plug. These speakers pack a lot of punch with a highly efficient, interference-free digital amplifier and come with an integrated phone cradle.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Powerful stereo sound stage

    Enjoy powerful and wide stereo sound from your Nokia phone with 2.5 mm plug. These speakers pack a lot of punch with a highly efficient, interference-free digital amplifier and come with an integrated phone cradle.

      Powerful stereo sound stage

      for your Nokia phone

      Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment any time

      Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment any time

      The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.

      Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

      Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

      The options of battery and AC power allow the most flexibility with your sound system. You can carry it and enjoy music anywhere you go.

      Bass pipe emphasises low tones for a clear, realistic sound

      Thanks to an acoustically-tuned air channel that turbo-charges the bass notes, you can enjoy fantastic realism and a truly involved listening experience.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      The Class 'D' Digital Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, the Class 'D' Digital Amplifier has over 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Powerful speaker drivers for ultra-realistic sound

      Powerful speaker drivers produce ultra-realistic sound, totally immersing you in the game.

      Wide stereo sound stage when speakers are placed apart.

      These portable speakers create a natural stereo sound stage when they are placed apart, giving the impression that each musical instrument occupies a different physical space. The effect is more realistic and more enjoyable.

      Integrated FM Antenna

      For your phone's FM radio to work properly it usually needs an external antenna. This Philips product includes an FM antenna so you get quality sound from your phone's built-in radio.

      Works with your phone and MP3 players

      Enjoy music from your mobile phone or your MP3 player! Connect your speaker to your mobile phone or MP3 player with the included adapter.

      Made for Nokia XpressMusic

      This product has been designed for use with Nokia XpressMusic phones. Extensive testing has been carried out with these phones to make sure you will get the best out of your phone in combination with this Philips product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        150 - 20000  Hz
        Impedance
        8 Ohm
        RMS Power rating
        2 x 0.6 W

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        2.5 mm Nokia connector. Adapter for 3.5 mm audio sources included.

      • Convenience

        Operating time
        up to 25 hours

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adapter
        Yes
        Phone holder
        Cradle for Nokia 5200/5300 XpressMusic, Universal cradle for other Nokia phones and MP3 players included.

      • Power

        Battery type
        • AAA
        • LR03
        Adapter type
        6 V 500 mA
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        4

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 38369 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        11.5  cm
        Width
        21.8  cm
        Height
        22.3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.889  kg
        Net weight
        0.654  kg
        Tare weight
        0.235  kg

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 38371 8
        Number of consumer packages
        2
        Height
        20.3  cm
        Width
        22.6  cm
        Length
        24.2  cm
        Gross weight
        1.956  kg
        Net weight
        1.308  kg
        Tare weight
        0.648  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 38370 1
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Height
        22.3  cm
        Width
        25.7  cm
        Length
        69.6  cm
        Gross weight
        5.996  kg
        Net weight
        3.924  kg
        Tare weight
        2.072  kg

