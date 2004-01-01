Search terms

      Magnetic base for easy adjustment of viewing direction

      The Philips InSight wireless home monitor has a magnetic base that holds the monitor, allowing you to rotate and adjust your monitor to any angle.

      Instant monitoring from your iPhone or iPad

      Once you have set up your InSight wireless home monitor on your local network, you can access the video stream from your iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world over Edge, 3G and wireless networks instantly. There's no limit to where and how you view your video.

      iPhone/iPad app for convenient operation

      The Philips InSight wireless home monitor is a cutting-edge app-based wireless video monitor that lets you see and hear what's happening at home, from anywhere in the world. Completely free, the dedicated InSight app can be downloaded from the App Store directly from your iPhone or iPad.

      Built-in noise and motion detection

      It's impossible to predict when something might happen. The InSight wireless home monitor keeps watch with adjustable noise and motion detection. You will be alerted any time noise or motion is detected.

      Quick and easy setup via QR code

      Quick and easy set-up allows you to pair the InSight wireless home monitor with an iPhone or iPad. Place the QR code image in front of the monitor lens to activate the InSight app. The monitor is ready to use when the light turns solid green.

      Extra wall mount for the best possible placement

      In.Sight wireless home monitor comes with a wall mounting bracket. Use it to easily mount your monitor to any wall or ceiling. The base itself pivots and turns, so you can still reposition the In.Sight wireless home monitor when it is mounted.

      Phone alerts when monitor detects noise/motion

      Automatically receive push notifications on your iPhone/iPad when the monitor detects motion or noise.

      Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

      The In.Sight wireless home monitor is a Wi-Fi enabled monitor, it uses your home wireless network to stream live video and audio with monitors that you can set up anywhere you like.

      Watch up to 16 monitors with one app on your iPhone/iPad

      With one app, you can watch up to 16 Philips InSight wireless home monitors. Place as many monitors as you like, anywhere you like.

      Encrypted direct networking for secure connection

      Philips In.Sight wireless home monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. In.Sight wireless home monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection.

