  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Search terms

1

In.Sight wireless HD home monitor

M120/10
  • Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    In.Sight wireless HD home monitor

    M120/10

    Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

    Keep an eye on home with the In.Sight wireless HD home monitor via your iPhone/iPad. With HD video and night vision, it lets you clearly see your home in daylight or darkness. It's easy to set up and will alert you when it detects motion/sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In.Sight wireless HD home monitor

    Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

    Keep an eye on home with the In.Sight wireless HD home monitor via your iPhone/iPad. With HD video and night vision, it lets you clearly see your home in daylight or darkness. It's easy to set up and will alert you when it detects motion/sound. See all benefits

    Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

    Keep an eye on home with the In.Sight wireless HD home monitor via your iPhone/iPad. With HD video and night vision, it lets you clearly see your home in daylight or darkness. It's easy to set up and will alert you when it detects motion/sound. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In.Sight wireless HD home monitor

    Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

    Keep an eye on home with the In.Sight wireless HD home monitor via your iPhone/iPad. With HD video and night vision, it lets you clearly see your home in daylight or darkness. It's easy to set up and will alert you when it detects motion/sound. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Watch over your home from your iPhone/iPad

      With HD and night vision

      • Wi-Fi and HD
      • Wide angle, Night vision
      • For iPhone, iPad
      • Powered by Ivideon
      Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

      Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

      The In.Sight wireless monitor is a Wi-Fi enabled monitor. It uses your home wireless network to stream live video and audio with monitors that you can set up anywhere you like.

      Night vision mode for viewing in the dark

      Night vision mode for viewing in the dark

      Infrared night vision mode allows you to watch your home even in the dark. When it's dark, infrared light goes on so the monitor can capture clear black-and-white video. Night vision mode switches on and off automatically, or you can adjust it manually.

      Extra-wide-angle lens to let you see more

      Extra-wide-angle lens to let you see more

      Philips In.Sight wireless HD home monitor M120 boasts a viewing angle of 102 degrees that shows you more of the room at once, letting you see a lot more than other monitors.

      Phone receives notification when motion/sound is detected

      Phone receives notification when motion/sound is detected

      It's impossible to predict when something might happen. In.Sight keeps watching with adjustable motion and sound detection. You will be notified automatically when sound or motion is detected.

      Easy setup of monitor via QR code

      Easy setup of monitor via QR code

      Setup is simple with the In.Sight+ app. The app will generate a QR code for your home Wi-Fi settings. With the QR code, the monitor will automatically pair with your Wi-Fi network, easily and instantly.

      Video encrypted for secure connection

      Video encrypted for secure connection

      The In.Sight wireless monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. The In.Sight wireless monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection, providing you with a highly secure connection each time you look at your loved ones.

      Push to talk via iPhone/iPad

      With the In.Sight monitor, not only can you keep an eye on your home, but you can also talk to your loved ones. Simply press "talk" on your iPhone/iPad and communicate at once. What a great way to say hello!

      Share monitors with other iPhone/iPad users

      Allow your family and friends to view your monitors and let them watch your home for you. The In.Sight+ app lets you share each monitor with other users so that they have access to live video.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lens and Sensor

        Sensor
        HD 720p
        Focus mode
        Fixed
        View angle
        102 degrees
        Focus range
        0.8 M to infinity
        Ambient light sensor
        Yes, day/night mode
        Night mode
        Infra-Red

      • Video Quality

        HD/VGA/QVGA streaming
        Yes
        Formats
        H.264 video compression
        White Balance
        Automatic white balance
        Exposure
        Automatic exposure control

      • Features

        Wi-Fi
        802.11 b/ g/ n (2.4 GHz)
        Motion detection
        Yes
        Noise detection
        Yes
        LED indicator
        Yes
        Night Vision
        Yes
        Base
        Direction adjustable

      • Software

        App name
        InSightHD
        Installation
        via App
        Automatic App update
        Yes
        System supported
        iOS6 or above
        iPad compatibility
        iPad 2 and later
        iPhone compatibility
        iPhone 4S and later
        iPod compatibility
        iPod Touch 4th gen and later

      • Accessories included

        USB power adapter
        1
        USB cable
        Yes, 3m
        Wall mount
        Yes
        Screws/wall anchors
        2
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Input and Output

        Microphone
        • Highly sensitive
        • Mono
        USB
        Mini-USB port
        Speaker
        Built-in

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Height
        160  mm
        Packaging Width
        158  mm
        Packaging Depth
        78  mm
        Product height
        114  mm
        Product width
        65  mm
        Product depth
        65  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Exclusive offers

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          * This field is mandatory
          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.