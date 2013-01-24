Home
Power Alkaline

Battery

LR20P2B/10
    Power Alkaline Battery

    LR20P2B/10

    Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries. See all benefits

    Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries. See all benefits

    Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries. See all benefits

    • D
    • Alkaline

    Alkaline technology is ideal for energy-hungry devices

    Alkaline technology ensures power for high-drain devices.

    Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

    These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

    Easy-to-understand language-free user instructions

    Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.

    Alkaline batteries are 6 x better than average Zinc Carbon

    Alkaline batteries are six times better than average Zinc Carbon batteries.

    Complete range which means a battery for every need

    Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.

    The battery remains fresh for use for up to 5 years

    Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Battery type
      D / LR20 Alkaline
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V

    • Green Specifications

      Chemical composition
      Alkaline
      Heavy metals
      • Cd free
      • Hg free
      • Pb free
      Packaging material
      • Carton
      • PET
      Packaging type
      PET blister

    • Technical specifications

      Shelf life
      5 years
      Interchangeable with
      D, LR20, AM1, 13A, MN1300

    • Product dimensions

      Width
      6.6  cm
      Height
      6.15  cm
      Depth
      3.3  cm
      Weight
      0.276  kg

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      12  cm
      Width
      8.3  cm
      Depth
      3.5  cm
      Net weight
      0.276  kg
      Gross weight
      0.282  kg
      Tare weight
      0.006  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 55001 1
      Number of products included
      2
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      32.1  cm
      Width
      19.3  cm
      Height
      13.9  cm
      Net weight
      6.624  kg
      Gross weight
      7.6  kg
      Tare weight
      0.976  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 55002 8
      Number of consumer packages
      24

