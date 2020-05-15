Search terms

    Hand light RCH25

    LPL63X1

    Fitted with quality LEDs, the Philips RCH25 is a powerful cordless light. Smart dimming lets you easily adjust the light output between 500 and 50 lumens. Highly resistant to water and impacts, this is a perfect all-round work lamp.

    Hand light RCH25

    Dimmable cordless work lamp with charging dock

    • 500 lumen/5 W lamp
    • Shock and water resistant
    • Battery life: 3.5 h (dim: 10 h)
    • High-quality Lumileds LED

    Defeat darkness with bright natural light

    Equipped with high-quality Lumileds LEDs, the Philips RCH25 provides brighter, whiter light than similar lamps on the market. Boost mode gives you a powerful 500 lumen wide beam of light, so you're able to see every little detail. And if you're using the lamp for a long time while it's unplugged, you can dim the light to preserve battery life. At a reduced 50 lumen output you'll still get high-quality light for up to 10 hours. The 6000 Kelvin natural light is also gentler on your eyes, preventing fatigue while you work.

    Smart dimming to adjust light between 500 and 50 lumens

    Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips RCH25 lets you easily adjust the light output from 500 lumens down to 50 lumens. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you're continuing a similar job, you'll start with just the right amount of light.

    Unrivalled 300 lumen LED spot light

    Compared to similar handheld workshop lamps, the RCH25 is equipped with the most powerful spotlight on the market. Providing up to 300 lumens of bright white light, you'll be able to spot even the smallest of details as you work.

    120° wide beam angle illuminates a large work area

    The Philips RCH25 provides a 120° wide beam angle, perfect for illuminating the entire work area in front of you. With the bright light evenly spread over a large area, you can easily see what you're doing.

    Advanced battery with long life

    The RCH25 rechargeable LED inspection lamp features advanced battery technology. In eco mode, the battery will last for up to 10 hours, significantly longer than comparable models on the market. And you'll get a full charge in less than 3.5 hours. So this is an LED inspection lamp that will keep working for a long time and be ready to use quickly.

    Indicator shows you how long the battery will last

    Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. Philips RCH25 inspection lamps have a battery life indicator on the front. This tells you how long you've got before you'll need to recharge the battery.

    Feel confident with a lamp that is almost unbreakable

    The Philips RCH25 is a full rubber workshop lamp, providing a comfortable and secure grip. But despite this, we know it's easy to drop your tools. With an IK09 shock resistance rating (which is 5x better than the IK07 rating achieved by comparable products), you can handle your workshop lamp with confidence. In impact resistance tests, the lamp was dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 metres/4.9 feet (about shoulder height) a total of 25 times. While the robust RCH25 easily survives being dropped like this, most standard lamps would almost certainly break.

    Water resistant against splashes and immersion

    As you may use Philips RCH25 inspection lamps for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. With an IP68 rating for resistance to water, the device will continue to work when splashed or even immersed in water for a long time. Most comparable workshop lamps only achieve an IP54 rating, which only protects against low-pressure jets of water, such as rain.

    Docking station for efficient battery charging

    Included with your Philips RCH25 is a convenient docking station. Not only does this charge your battery efficiently (faster than most USB connections), it's also compatible with the RCH5S, so you can use one charging dock for multiple lamps, saving space in your workshop.

    Useful 180° pivoting lamp to direct light beam

    Thanks to the 180° pivoting lamp on its base, you can easily adjust the direction of the light beam, depending on your needs.

    Strong built-in magnets allow hands-free use

    Sometimes you need both hands to get the job done. With a strong built-in magnet on the base and another on the lamp's rear side, you can easily attach the device to any nearby metal service. Together with the 180° pivoting lamp, this gives you great flexibility while you work.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      LPL63X1
      Ordering code
      5165331

    • Electrical characteristics

      Battery capacity
      2600  mAh
      Power source
      docking station
      Wattage
      5  W
      Battery run time (boost)
      Up to 3.5 hours
      Voltage
      3.7  V
      Battery run time (eco)
      Up to 10 hours
      Battery type
      Li-ion battery
      Charging cable type
      Rechargeable
      Plug type
      Micro USB
      Battery charging time
      around 3.5 hours
      Power Source
      Li-ion 18650

    • Light characteristics

      Colour temperature
      6000  K
      Light output (pointer)
      300 lumens
      Light intensity (boost)
      750 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)
      Light intensity (eco)
      80 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)
      LED lifetime
      10,000 hours
      Beam angle
      120°
      Light output (eco)
      50 lumens
      Light output
      500/50 Lumens
      Beam angle (pointer)
      90°
      Light intensity (Pointer)
      950 lux at 0.5 m (1.6 ft.)

    • Outer pack information

      Gross weight per piece
      4560  g
      Height [cm]
      31.5
      Length [cm]
      29.5
      Width [cm]
      22.5

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8719018051653
      EAN3
      8719018051660

    • Packed product information

      Height
      27.5  cm
      Length
      10.2  cm
      Pack Quantity / MOQ
      6
      Weight with batteries
      700  g
      Size
      Standard
      Cable length
      120 cm (47.2")
      Width [cm]
      9.7 cm (3.8")
      Diameter
      N/A
      Weight without batteries
      N/A
      Weight without cable
      N/A
      Weight with cable
      N/A

    • Product description

      Hook
      360 degrees retractable hook
      Impact protection rating (IK)
      IK09
      Ingress protection rating (IP)
      IP68
      Magnet
      Yes
      Materials and finishing
      ABS with rubber
      Orientable light
      180° pivoting base
      Resistant to
      • grease
      • oil
      • workshop solvents
      Technology
      LED
      Headband
      N/A
      Range
      RCH
      Hands-free options
      • 360° retractable hooks
      • strong magnet
      Number of LEDs
      6+1
      Operating temperature
      -10°C to 40°C
      Pointing light
      N/A
      UV leak detector
      No

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      Rechargeable work lamp
      Expected benefits
      • See better
      • Work better

