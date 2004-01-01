Search terms

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sonicare HX9096/10

    Sonicare HX9096/10

    See all A3 Premium All-in-One

      Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

      Benefit from our best plaque removal**** regardless of your brushing style. The Premium All-in-One brush head has precisely angled bristles which are engineered to maximise its plaque-removing potential.

      The bristle shape designed for your smile

      The curved profile helps bristles to go exactly where they need to. Through rigorous development we have created an all-in-one experience that delivers exceptional oral care.

      Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

      Gently brush away stains with triangular tips designed to remove stains more effectively than rounded bristles. The shape allows more contact with the surface of your teeth to remove stains effectively.

      Up to 15 x healthier gums in just two weeks**

      The brush head's extra-reach side bristles gently brush your gum line even when you are focusing on your teeth. The bristles also flex to help compensate for any excess pressure.

      Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

      Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

      Designed by experts with you in mind

      This all-in-one brush head is the product of our most extensive research and development ever. We combined knowledge from dental professionals, experts in oral care, engineers and designers to bring this holistic brush head to life.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head fits perfectly with your Philips Sonicare click-on handle (please see the list below). Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Replacement reminders keep you cleaning at your best

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync you'll be reminded before this happens. Your BrushSync enabled toothbrush understands your usage and notifies you when it's time for a replacement.

