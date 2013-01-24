Home
InnoSpire Go

Carry Case

HH1346/00
    The InnoSpire Go replacement carry case features 3 compartments for the handset and accessories plus an internal pocket to store your quick reference guide and instructions for use. See all benefits

    The InnoSpire Go replacement carry case features 3 compartments for the handset and accessories plus an internal pocket to store your quick reference guide and instructions for use. See all benefits

    Use your InnoSpire Go anywhere

    The InnoSpire Go replacement carry case features 3 compartments for the handset and accessories plus an internal pocket to store your quick reference guide and instructions for use. See all benefits

      • For InnoSpire Go accessories
      • Replacement part

      Technical Specifications

      • Product details

        Carry case
        for use with InnoSpire GO
        Color
        Grey
        Dimensions
        165mm x 71mm x 221mm
        Inner padding material
        Foam
        Inner pocket material
        Polyester mesh
        Inner trim material
        Polyester
        Outer shell material
        Polyester
        Weight
        280 g
        Zip coating material
        Rubber

