Threshold

IMT

HH1332/00
    Threshold IMT

    HH1332/00

    Pressure that's good for you

    With a flow-dependent, one-way valve, threshold devices maintain a constant pressure, regardless of the patients airflow.

      Pressure that's good for you

      • Inspiratory Muscle Trainer
      • Increases endurance
      • Increases respiratory strength

      Mouthpiece/mask option

      Mouthpiece/mask option for flexibility

      Reliable and easy to clean

      Threshold is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.

      Works in any position

      Effective therapy in any position

      Technical Specifications

      • Product details

        Warranty
        Replace after 1 year
        Intended Use
        As directed by your physician
        Cleaning
        Wash in warm soapy water after each use. Flush all parts with clean water. Shake out excess water and air dry. DO NOT BOIL OR HEAT.
        Includes
        training diary

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.