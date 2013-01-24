Search terms
With the Saeco Xelsis coffee machine, every family member can enjoy his or her favourite coffee. Thanks to the unique multi-user function, up to 6 personal user profiles can be created, and for each profile up to 9 beverages can be personalised See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high-quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.
This espresso machine is equipped with 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean, for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and totally silent operation.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavour to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
This Saeco espresso machine comes with 6 customisable profiles that memorise your personal preference for different coffee drinks. This makes it very easy to get a perfect tailor-made cup of coffee, even if you are not the only one using the machine.
The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easy cleaning by rinsing under the tap, ensuring maximum hygiene.
This Saeco espresso machine comes with a fully automated dual-clean function for its milk carafe. The dual cleaning uses two independent steam cycles to swiftly rinse your milk carafe after each coffee drink you prepare, for a fresh milk drink every time. Hygienic milk frothing has never been this easy.
Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when starting up or switching off to deliver a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine's life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start and guide you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!
With 2 separate heating systems to cater for both the optimal coffee temperature and the milk frothing temperature, this Saeco fully automatic espresso machine guarantees professional performance and speed every time. You are able to prepare as many latte macchiatos and cappuccinos as you wish, one after the other and each just as good as the previous one, without waiting.
Enjoy your milk specialities with the automated milk carafe with auto-clean. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your preferred coffee drink. Whether it is a latte macchiato, cappuccino or caffelatte, your drink will be served within seconds. The carafe of your Saeco espresso machine conveniently comes with auto-clean, which means two automatic steam-rinsing cycles will clean your carafe's tubes after every use for a fresh milk taste every time.
This Saeco features our patented crema and body boost. This dial, conveniently located at your machine's spout, allows you to smoothly adjust the counter pressure, changing your espresso's body and crema. Try it yourself and find your favourite taste.
