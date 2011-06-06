Search terms

Philips Fidelio

SoundSphere docking speakers

DS9800W/10
Fidelio
Fidelio
    Bring life back into music with deep, natural audio delivered by acoustic SoundSphere technologies. Equipped with AirPlay, these elegant Philips DS9800W/10 docking speakers let you stream songs from iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad and iTunes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bring life back into music with deep, natural audio delivered by acoustic SoundSphere technologies. Equipped with AirPlay, these elegant Philips DS9800W/10 docking speakers let you stream songs from iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad and iTunes. See all benefits

    Bring life back into music with deep, natural audio delivered by acoustic SoundSphere technologies. Equipped with AirPlay, these elegant Philips DS9800W/10 docking speakers let you stream songs from iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad and iTunes. See all benefits

      Feel the emotions of a live performance

      with this sound system

      • with AirPlay
      SoundSphere for a natural, deeper and wider sound impression

      SoundSphere for a natural, deeper and wider sound impression

      Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing in front of you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimised interference and even more natural sound.

      FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

      FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

      Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analysed and optimised to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.

      SoundCurve for superb sound reproduction

      SoundCurve for superb sound reproduction

      The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.

      Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

      Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

      Bass-reflex acoustic load uses a bass pipe tuned to the acoustic volume of the speaker box, in order to reproduce deep bass from compact enclosures. The carefully designed profiled bass-pipe helps air flow and allows for deep and impactful bass, even at loud volumes while minimising air turbulence that may cause distortion.

      Real hand-crafted wood speaker enclosure for fidelity sound

      Real hand-crafted wood speaker enclosure for fidelity sound

      Wood has been used throughout history to craft the finest musical instruments. Its natural acoustic properties continue to make it the material of choice for the best instruments and sound equipment today. Not only is this speaker handcrafted in wood, advanced wood bending techniques have been applied to create the right curvature for the enclosure. The calculated curve reduces vibration and eliminates the distortion of sound, resulting in the delivery of natural, life-like audio.

      Stream music with AirPlay wireless technology

      Stream music with AirPlay wireless technology

      AirPlay lets you stream your entire iTunes music collection to your Fidelio docking stations. It plays wirelessly from the iTunes program on your computer, iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to any AirPlay-enabled speaker in your home. All you have to do is ensure your speakers are connected to your Wi-Fi network. AirPlay also lets you play simultaneously on every speaker in every room. Make your favourite tunes follow you into whichever room you go.

      SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

      SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

      Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favourite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.

      2 x 50 W RMS total output power

      2 x 50 W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

      AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

      The AUX-in connection allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the speaker, AUX-in connection is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is plug your portable MP3 player into the speaker.

      External finish polished with lacquer

      These beautiful wood-crafted speakers have been coated with seven layers of lacquer, each applied with care, and polished to a perfect finish. The speaker shares this deeply gleaming look with grand pianos - a refined and elegant look that lends grace and charm to the home.

      Docking cradle for charging

      Compatible with all iPods and iPhones, as well as the iPad, this charging dock lets you keep your Apple device at arm's length - giving you full control of your music. It cradles all devices even while their protective cases are on, without the need for special adaptors. Now you can charge your iPod, iPhone or iPad right beside you, while it streams your favourite tunes across the room.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        all iPod, iPhone and iPad

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        App name
        • SoundStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        • 2 x 3/4" / 20 mm tweeter
        • 2 x 5" / 12.5cm midwoofer
        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 50 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Charging cradle
        • Remote Control
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Connectivity

        AirPlay
        Yes
        Aux in
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions
        [speakers] 265 (diameter) x 410 mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        760 x 338 x 485 mm
        Product weight
        (main unit) 12  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        14.5  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Charging cradle
      • Remote Control
      • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

