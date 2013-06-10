Search terms

Philips Fidelio

Primo wireless docking speaker

DS9100W/10
    Philips Fidelio Primo wireless docking speaker

DS9100W/10

    DS9100W/10

    Experience true fidelity

    Philips Fidelio Primo is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. It delivers pure and authentic sound. Equipped with AirPlay, this speaker unleashes your music from iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad and iTunes - wirelessly.

    Philips Fidelio Primo wireless docking speaker

    Experience true fidelity

    Philips Fidelio Primo is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. It delivers pure and authentic sound. Equipped with AirPlay, this speaker unleashes your music from iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad and iTunes - wirelessly. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      • with AirPlay
      Audiophile-quality tweeter for full fidelity sound

      Audiophile-quality tweeter for full fidelity sound

      A two-way system with a ring radiator tweeter, used in most high-end audiophile applications. The diaphragm is free from spurious resonance, achieving a frequency response of up to 40 KHz. Coupled with great dynamics and low distortion, this technology allows the finest music nuances to be revealed in its full fidelity.

      SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

      SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

      The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.

      Pure digital processing for pure signal through audio chain

      Pure digital processing for pure signal through audio chain

      Most docking speakers use the analogue output of your iPod, iPhone or iPad, then converts it back to digital, resulting in some additional noise and loss of detail. By using the digital output of your player, the speaker maintains the integrity of the music signal, resulting in higher signal to noise and better resolution.

      FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

      FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

      Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analysed and optimised to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.

      Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

      Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

      Bass-reflex acoustic load uses a bass pipe tuned to the acoustic volume of the speaker box, in order to reproduce deep bass from compact enclosures. The carefully designed profiled bass-pipe helps air flow and allows for deep and impactful bass, even at loud volumes while minimising air turbulence that may cause distortion.

      Stream music with AirPlay wireless technology

      Stream music with AirPlay wireless technology

      AirPlay lets you stream your entire iTunes music collection to your Fidelio docking stations. It plays wirelessly from the iTunes program on your computer, iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to any AirPlay-enabled speaker in your home. All you have to do is ensure your speakers are connected to your Wi-Fi network. AirPlay also lets you play simultaneously on every speaker in every room. Make your favourite tunes follow you into whichever room you go.

      SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

      SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

      Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favourite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.

      100 W RMS total output power

      100 W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

      Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

      Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        all iPod, iPhone and iPad

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        App name
        • SoundStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        • 2 x 1.25" / 32 mm tweeter
        • 2 x 4" / 10 cm midwoofer
        Output power (RMS)
        100 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Connectivity

        Dock connector
        Yes
        AirPlay
        Yes
        Aux in
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        562 x 216 x 214  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        619 x 276 x 276 mm
        Product weight
        6.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9.6  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

