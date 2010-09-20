Search terms

DS9000/12
    The Philips DS9000/12 docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components and natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering a sound experience true to the original.

      • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Passive crossover for full audible spectrum reproduction

      Passive crossover design lets you hear every note clearly so your music comes out amazingly pure, natural and complete. Through complex engineering, each part of the full audible spectrum of sound frequencies is separated and sent to the appropriate drivers. Signals beyond a driver's frequency response are never sent, so sound quality is vastly improved and distortion level greatly reduced. Together with premium electronic components, passive crossover delivers audio that is coherent, uncompromised and faithful to the original.

      Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

      Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

      Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

      Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Audiophile-quality drivers for authentic sound reproduction

      Philips docking speaker features a ring radiator tweeter - a high quality transducer used in Hi-Fi speaker concepts - which blends ultimate high-frequency reproduction with incredible accuracy and details. Distortion is reduced to an absolute minimum, allowing the finest music nuances to be revealed in its full fidelity.

      Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

      The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result — exceptional realism and an immersive listening experience.

      SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

      The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPad

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with colour display
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod classic
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32 GB
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation

      • iPod/iPhone App

        Free download from App store
        Yes
        App name
        DockStudio
        Compatibility
        iPhone OS 3.0
        Playback
        • Album/track navigation
        • Playback controls
        Sound settings
        • 5 band equalizer
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classic
        Clock
        • Analogue display
        • Digital display
        Alarm
        • Multiple alarms
        • Sleep timer
        • Wake up to music
        • Wake up to nature sounds
        • Wake up to photos

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPad
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 50 W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Loudspeaker types
        Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker Drivers
        • 2 x 1" tweeters
        • 2 x 4" woofers

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Remote Control
        Multi-functional

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Remote Control
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        562  mm
        Product height
        214  mm
        Product depth
        216  mm
        Packaging Width
        619  mm
        Packaging Height
        276  mm
        Packaging Depth
        276  mm
        Weight
        6.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        9.6  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Remote Control
      • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
      • Warranty certificate
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick install guide

